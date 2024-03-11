Children´s Easter in Moraira

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 15:47

Children's Easter egg hunt Credit: RDNE Stock project, Pexels

Children and parents are invited to join the Lions Club Easter event on March 30, partaking in a fun treasure hunt.

From 11am until 13:00pm, the Lions Club will be hosting the participants of the egg hunt at Moraira´s Ampolla beach. You will find them close to the lake, with a table set up by the beach gazebo.

The entry is free and the activity involves the children setting off for an exciting egg hunt in the immediate area of Moraira, around the castle, the park and the beach. Parents are welcome to join.

All participants are given a chocolate Easter treat at the end.

Teulada-Moraira Lions Club is part of LCIF (Lions Club International): the world’s largest charity organisation and has been serving the Costa Blanca community since 1994 by hosting regular events and uniting the community.

The Children’s Easter was organised in collaboration with Teulada-Moraira City Council.