By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 16:00

Hidden gems: La Mata's pink lagoon and salt flats. Image: Lagunas de Torrevieja y La Mata.Patrimonio cultural y biodiversidad / Facebook.

The Natural Park of Las Lagunas de La Mata-Torrevieja is situated to the north of the town, approximately 200 metres from the N-332 road.

Visitors can explore the salt flats by car or opt for the Costa Azul Bus, available on both the urban and interurban lines connecting Alicante-Cartagena.

The history of the Las Lagunas de La Mata-Torrevieja Natural Park is intriguing.

Over the years, ownership of the land shifted from the Spanish crown to local authorities.

Attempts were made to utilize the area for fishing, but the high salt content in the soil hindered fish from entering.

Today, the lagoons within the park are among Europe’s most productive salt mines, yielding tons of salt annually.

However, the highlight of the park is undoubtedly the Pink Lagoon.

Thanks to a bacteria that releases a pink pigment into the water, the Pink Lagoon takes on its distinctive colour, creating a stunning pink surface dotted with salt rocks.

While swimming in the park’s lagoons is prohibited, simply admiring them is a joy in itself!

In certain areas of the Las Lagunas de La Mata-Torrevieja Natural Park, seawater flows in due to gravity, as the park lies below sea level.