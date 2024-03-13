New rules – Benidorm beaches

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 18:03
Benidorm beach
Credit: Benidorm Council, Facebook
With a rise in tourists on the marvellous Benidorm beaches, the authorities are implementing new regulations to ensure safety. Here are the rules to keep in mind.
Sleeping, camping and now swimming are prohibited on the beach between midnight and 7am, with fines up to €1,200.
Swimming with the red flag up will cost you €1,000.
Reserving a place with a parasol or towel equals a fine of €150.
Urinating in the sea has a fine of €150.
Building large sand sculptures also amounts to a fine of €150.
Playing ball games outside of designated areas will cost you €120.
The fine for smoking on the beach is €2,000.
The fine for sex on the beach and drinking alcohol are both €750
So is fishing on the rod, costing €750.
Fishing with a harpoon can be up to €1,100.
Using shampoo or soap in the beach showers amounts to a fine of €650.
Going nude on a non-nudist beach is fined €650.
Fires and BBQs are absolutely prohibited and can cost up to €3,000
Bringing your dog to animal-prohibited beaches can cost from €90 to €1500.
