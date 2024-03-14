Drive hope: MABS Mazarron seeks volunteers

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 10:27
Your time makes a difference.
Image: Shutterstock/ Ground Picture
IN a heartfelt plea, MABS Mazarron, a prominent cancer support organisation, urgently seeks additional volunteers to assist in transporting cancer patients to and from crucial hospital appointments. With the staggering statistic that 1 in 2 people will face the impact of cancer in their lifetime, the need for community support is more vital than ever.
MABS Cancer Support Foundation is committed to providing emotional and practical aid to those affected by cancer. If you can spare some time to make a difference, join MABS in their noble cause. Contact mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org or call 634 362 954 for further information and to contribute to this essential mission.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida.
