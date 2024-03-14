Drive hope: MABS Mazarron seeks volunteers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 10:27

Your time makes a difference. Image: Shutterstock/ Ground Picture

IN a heartfelt plea, MABS Mazarron, a prominent cancer support organisation, urgently seeks additional volunteers to assist in transporting cancer patients to and from crucial hospital appointments. With the staggering statistic that 1 in 2 people will face the impact of cancer in their lifetime, the need for community support is more vital than ever.

Supporting Cancer Patients: Volunteer with MABS Mazarron Today

MABS Cancer Support Foundation is committed to providing emotional and practical aid to those affected by cancer. If you can spare some time to make a difference, join MABS in their noble cause. Contact mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org or call 634 362 954 for further information and to contribute to this essential mission.

