Hotel Corazón wins hearts

By Annette Christmas • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 12:20

Costline between Soller and Deia, Image credit: VixenESD, creative commons

The Hotel Corazón, conceived by British fashion photographer Kate Bellm and Mexican artist Edgar Edgar López, is now open.

The name Corazón of course means “heart”, and the hotel is run “for artists and by artists”.

This luxury, fifteen-room hotel is for a new generation of travellers who want to live barefoot, eat fruit directly from the trees, swim in the sea at night and lose themselves among pine and olive trees.

Wild landscape of the Tramuntana mountains

Having lived on the island for ten years, the couple chose their location well: on a bend in the road in the wild, olive-strewn landscape of Serra de Tramuntana between Sóller and Deià, where the cliffs plunge to the sea.

The possessió, as this kind of large farm is known in Mallorca, was lovingly restored and remodelled by local artisans, using traditional materials.

The furnishings are designed to make guests feel at home, as if they are staying with a friend rather than at a hotel.

Famous artists in Mallorca

Artists have always been attracted to this part of Mallorca: English poet Robert Graves in the 1950s, painter Mati Klarwein, musicians Mick Jagger and Mike Oldfield, not to mention Chopin, actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, have all left their mark on local history in the region.