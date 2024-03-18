Easter in Rojales

By Marina Lorente • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 10:33

The encounter / La Cronica Independiente

Easter Week in Rojales is for this town one of the richest exponents of its artistic and cultural heritage, in terms of the popular expression of a people through its history and enduring traditions, which have been transmitted and consolidated from generation to generation.

At present, 16 Brotherhoods make up the Rojales Easter Week, grouped around the Junta Mayor de Cofradías y Hermandades (Major Board of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods): “Jesús Triunfante”, ” Cruz de los Labradores”, “Oración del Huerto”, “Flagelación del Señor”, “Penitencial Ecce-Homo”, “Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno”, “San Pedro Arrepentido”, “Enjugatorio de Jesús”, “Santa Crucifixión en el Monte Calvario”, “Santísimo Cristo de la Buena Muerte”, “San Juan de la Palma y la Dolorosa”, “Santo Sepulcro”, “Virgen de la Soledad”, “Purisíma Concepción”, the “Cofradía de la Samaritana” and this year a new brotherhood joins the Semana Santa of Rojales, the Hermandad del Silencio.

Images of great beauty, full of expressiveness and carried on majestic thrones, give reason to exist to a town that commemorates every spring the staging of the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ (Declared of Local Tourist Interest).

Celebration in Rojales

During these days the streets and squares of Rojales, especially those located in the old town, host during the days of Palm Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Good Friday and Easter Sunday, solemn processions that from that unique setting of narrow streets and gentle slopes give these days a special content in which tradition and devotion are combined in the same brightness.

The last few decades have brought a growing active presence of women from Rojal in brotherhoods and processions, as well as the incorporation of young people.