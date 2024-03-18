Where is Spain in the world’s wealth?

By John Ensor •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 9:59
Image of Euro banknotes.
Credit: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com
How does wealth shape global power dynamics?
In a recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United States emerged as the global economic titan, overshadowing nations such as China, Japan, Germany, the UK and Spain.
Recently, the IMF outlined the global wealth distribution, placing the United States in a commanding lead. Representing 25.5 per cent of global wealth, its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached $26.8 trillion in the last year.
This figure significantly surpasses China’s GDP of $19.3 trillion, which accounts for 18.4 per cent of global wealth, and positions the United States well ahead in the economic race.
Spain claims the fifteenth spot with a GDP of $1.4 trillion, making up 1.4 per cent of total global wealth, ahead of several other economies, highlighting its significant yet more modest contribution to the global economy.
But what exactly denotes the wealth of a country? Economists utilise a variety of indicators to gauge a nation’s economic stature relative to the global stage, allowing for assessments of growth, development, or recession phases.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stands as the most accurate measure, although other metrics like the Gini coefficient and the Human Development Index also provide insight.
Nominal GDP reflects the monetary value of a country’s final goods and services, adjusted for inflation and market values.
Conversely, Real GDP adjusts for price inflation, offering a more accurate picture of genuine economic growth. Meanwhile, GDP per capita divides a country’s GDP by its population size, presenting a per person wealth metric.
Understanding GDP alongside a nation’s accumulated assets offers a fuller picture of its economic health.
While GDP represents annual economic output, total wealth encompasses all assets held by businesses, families, and the government. This distinction is crucial for comparing the economic standings of nations accurately.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.