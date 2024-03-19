Charity mountain race

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 13:59
Running through the mountains of Casares for charity
Photo: Casares Town Hall
Casares Council and Sierra Bermeja Trail have organised the 7th Villa de Casares cross-country race which will take place in the Fuente de la Arquita, in the middle of Sierra Crestellina, a beautiful natural paradise.
The Mountain Race will be held on Saturday March 30, coinciding with Easter Saturday, and is a sporting event to enjoy the natural landscapes of Casares. This seventh edition has a similar route to last year, full of great views and crossing areas of outstanding beauty including: Sierra Crestellina, Monte del Duque and Arroyo Hondo.
The Councillor for Sports, Nicolás Morales, and José Antonio Álvarez, representing Sierra Bermeja Trail, confirmed that nearly 300 people have already registered, leaving only about 100 places available. The race consists of a 21 kilometre competitive race aimed at runners and a 14 kilometre walkers’ race, which is a non-competitive event, as well as the Pequetrail, which takes place in the village.
All participants will receive a runner’s bag, which includes a beautiful T-shirt with an image of Casares and its mountains in the background, the finisher’s medal, a foldable and reusable bag/backpack and a voucher for food and drink. A gift whose value is higher than the registration fee
At the finish line in the Plaza de España in Casares, the party will continue all afternoon with live music by the group Latidos and a bar with food and drinks with all funds raised going to the local association Mol Beh Taa for their project to build a nursery school in Gambia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.