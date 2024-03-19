Charity mountain race

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 13:59

Running through the mountains of Casares for charity Photo: Casares Town Hall

Casares Council and Sierra Bermeja Trail have organised the 7th Villa de Casares cross-country race which will take place in the Fuente de la Arquita, in the middle of Sierra Crestellina, a beautiful natural paradise.

The Mountain Race will be held on Saturday March 30, coinciding with Easter Saturday, and is a sporting event to enjoy the natural landscapes of Casares. This seventh edition has a similar route to last year, full of great views and crossing areas of outstanding beauty including: Sierra Crestellina, Monte del Duque and Arroyo Hondo.

The Councillor for Sports, Nicolás Morales, and José Antonio Álvarez, representing Sierra Bermeja Trail, confirmed that nearly 300 people have already registered, leaving only about 100 places available. The race consists of a 21 kilometre competitive race aimed at runners and a 14 kilometre walkers’ race, which is a non-competitive event, as well as the Pequetrail, which takes place in the village.

All participants will receive a runner’s bag, which includes a beautiful T-shirt with an image of Casares and its mountains in the background, the finisher’s medal, a foldable and reusable bag/backpack and a voucher for food and drink. A gift whose value is higher than the registration fee

At the finish line in the Plaza de España in Casares, the party will continue all afternoon with live music by the group Latidos and a bar with food and drinks with all funds raised going to the local association Mol Beh Taa for their project to build a nursery school in Gambia.