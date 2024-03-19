Culinary Easter Fest in Pilar de la Horadada

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 18:26
Pilar de la Horadada / Comunitat Valenciana
Turismo Pilar de la Horadada has created an amazing Culinary Easter Fest.
The festival has been specially designed to welcome Easter. During these days until March 22nd you can enjoy different culinary options to taste the traditional flavours of the land and wine of the region.
The organisers have collaborated with four renowned restaurants in the city to serve these unique menus, based on the easter flavours.
The menu price €30 per person (includes bread, 1 drink, dessert and coffee). Available for lunch and/or dinner on until March 22 2024. Book in advance at each of the participating restaurants (check with each of them to find out the days available for booking).
Follow the event Turismo Pilar de la Horadada has created on Facebook where we will be posting all the menus, photos, the brochure and other surprises.
You can also tweet our hashtag #SaboresdeCuaresma.
– Rte. Bodegón La Peña (Pilar de la Horadada). Tel. +34 965352794
– Rte. Nostrissima (Pilar de la Horadada). Tel. +34 965351138
– Rte. Plaza (Pueblo Latino, Torre de la Horadada). Tel. +34 966769361
– Rte. San Marino (Pinar de Campoverde). Tel. +34 966766772
www.bit.ly/SaboresCuaresmaPH24 or from Monday to Sunday from 9:00 to 14:00 h. At Pilar de la Horadada Tourist Office, Plaza Campoamor, 2. By sending a WhatsApp: 675545781, email to turismo@pilardelahoradada.org or by calling 966767068.
