Mar Menor beach sludge cleanup

IN Estrella de Mar, a pioneering initiative to eliminate sludge from the beaches began recently, in collaboration with the Cartagena City Council. The Regional Government is injecting €730,627 of its own funds into environmental recovery efforts for bathing areas along the Mar Menor coastline. Over the next six weeks, a novel approach will be trialled as part of a broader strategy to restore beaches and clean the ecosystem.

Regional Government Invests in Mar Menor Environmental Recovery

Juan María Vázquez, Councillor for Environment, Universities, Research, and Mar Menor, along with Cartagena’s Mayor, Noelia Arroyo, announced the launch at Estrella de Mar beach, where testing is underway.

Vázquez emphasised, ‘The regional government’s foremost objective is to enhance water quality and bathing areas.’ He added, ‘This endeavour to remove sludge complements other ongoing initiatives, such as pre-emptive biomass removal to prevent decomposition and sediment mixing.’

Risks of Sludge Accumulation: Importance of the Project

Highlighting the importance of the project, Vázquez noted, ‘Sludge accumulation poses risks not only to bathing safety but also to water quality, flora, and fauna.’ He underlined the regional government’s commitment to improving bathing conditions, particularly in Cartagena, where sludge accumulation is pronounced.

Collaborative Efforts with Cartagena City Council

A variety of methods will be trialled during this initial phase, including sand covering and the extraction and washing of sludge, with measures in place to minimise disturbance to local marine life.

