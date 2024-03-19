Winner of Mar Menor’s ‘Battle of the Restaurants’

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 9:59
Mar Menor ‘Caldero’ Conqueror.
Image: Cartagena City Hall
IN a culinary showdown dubbed ‘Battle of the Restaurants,’ the quest for the best ‘caldero’ along the Mar Menor has found a winner. Four restaurants, three from La Manga and one from Cabo de Palos vied for this prestigious title.
‘Caldero’ is one of Mar Menor‘s culinary treasures, originating from fishermen’s recipes using their catch of the day, now celebrated in regional cuisine. Made with a fish base, rice, paprika, tomato, parsley, garlic, and bell pepper, it’s unique for serving the rice and fish separately.
Hosted by Alberto Chicote, the competition saw La Solana Bar Restaurant led by Adrián Ros (La Manga Club), Maloca with Clara Agüera (La Manga), Freiduría Mar Menor under Antonio López (La Manga), and Al Lío led by Liborio Saura (Cala Reona, Cabo de Palos) compete for the title.
The judges took the kitchen, food, service, and price, into consideration and the contestants also scored each other. After tasting various dishes, Chicote awarded the winner €10,000.
Chicote’s verdict crowned Maloca as the region’s best ‘Caldero’ destination, but it was a close competition.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
