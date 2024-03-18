Cartagena braces for record-breaking Easter

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 18:15

Full house for Easter Image: Shutterstock/ EB Adventure Photography

HOTELS and tourist apartments in Cartagena are gearing up for a near full house during the upcoming Easter week. City accommodations are expected to remain fully booked throughout both weekends, with high occupancy rates anticipated from Monday to Thursday of Holy Week.

High Demand Anticipated Across City and Coastal Hotels

Coastal accommodations are also experiencing high demand mirroring that of the city. Prospects for this year are deemed promising, with many hoping for one of the best Holy Week tourism turnouts in recent memory.

Spanish Futsal Cup Adds to Cartagena’s Accommodation Pressure

This year’s festivities coincide with the Spanish Futsal Cup, hosted at the Palacio de los Deportes, further boosting accommodation demand. The tournament, spanning from Thursday, March 21, to Sunday, March 24, will attract sports enthusiasts, contributing to the scarcity of available rooms from Palm Sunday to Good Friday.

Cartagena’s Tourism Sector Poised for Record Holy Week Turnout

National visitors traditionally make up over a third of Easter visitors, followed by regional and international tourists at 32 per cent each. Weekday forecasts suggest more availability, with hotels and tourist apartments currently reporting around 60 per cent to 70 per cent occupancy. However, occupancy is expected to soar above 90 per cent during the main procession days, from Good Friday to Easter Sunday. Coastal hotels anticipate a similar increase from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here