Cartagena cooks up MasterChef magic

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 17:31

Cartagena Cooks Up Excitement Image: Cartagena City Hall

IN a first-time move, MasterChef, the renowned culinary talent show, has chosen Cartagena as the backdrop for one of its outdoor challenges in the upcoming 12th season.

Filming Locations: Roman Theatre & Espacio Cuarentaytres

Produced by RTVE in collaboration with Shine Iberia, the show brings its sizzling kitchen action to the port city, filming at iconic locations such as the Roman Theatre and Espacio Cuarentaytres the new restaurant by the Licor 43 brand.

Celebrity Diners Indulge in MasterChef Creations

At the Roman Theatre, contestants faced off in teams for the popular outdoor challenge, while Espacio Cuarentaytres, a venue situated on Cartagena’s port, played host to the cooking sessions. Diners from various sectors including politics, culture, sports, and business were treated to the contestants’ specially prepared menu at Espacio Cuarentaytres.

Showcasing Cartagena: Beauty & Cuisine Unite

The episode, featuring judges Pepe Rodríguez, Jordi Cruz, and Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, promises to showcase Cartagena’s culinary delights and scenic beauty when it airs.

