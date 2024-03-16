Cartagena cooks up MasterChef magic

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 17:31
Cartagena Cooks Up Excitement
Image: Cartagena City Hall
IN a first-time move, MasterChef, the renowned culinary talent show, has chosen Cartagena as the backdrop for one of its outdoor challenges in the upcoming 12th season.
Produced by RTVE in collaboration with Shine Iberia, the show brings its sizzling kitchen action to the port city, filming at iconic locations such as the Roman Theatre and Espacio Cuarentaytres the new restaurant by the Licor 43 brand.
At the Roman Theatre, contestants faced off in teams for the popular outdoor challenge, while Espacio Cuarentaytres, a venue situated on Cartagena’s port, played host to the cooking sessions. Diners from various sectors including politics, culture, sports, and business were treated to the contestants’ specially prepared menu at Espacio Cuarentaytres.
The episode, featuring judges Pepe Rodríguez, Jordi Cruz, and Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, promises to showcase Cartagena’s culinary delights and scenic beauty when it airs.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
