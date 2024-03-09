Discovering Cartagena’s Café Asiático

By Catherine McGeer •
Some people say the best coffee is found in Italy, and some prefer their coffee from Starbucks but I think the best coffee can be found in Murcia, more specifically Cartagena. Have you ever tried a Café Asiático or seen locals drink an unusual-looking coffee from a glass and wondered what it was?
Café Asiático is a coffee with a long tradition, inspired by sailors who arrived at the port of Cartagena from Asia at the beginning of the 20th century and ordered coffee with condensed milk and brandy. This combination soon merged with the personality of Cartagena creating the recipe now used.
Café Asiático contains many layers the first is condensed milk followed by brandy then Licor 43, the coffee is added next topped with foamed milk, a touch of lemon peel some grains of coffee, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
The use of condensed milk in coffee spread to the rest of the Murcia region so if Café Asiático is not for you try a ‘Bombon’ which is condensed milk with an expresso on top usually served in a small glass. Or a ‘canario’ which is condensed milk coffee and foamed milk. Whatever you choose you won’t regret it the only problem is returning to a flat white when you are not in Murcia!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
