Mare lucidum exhibition in Santa Pola

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:19
Santa Pola castle / Credit: Estacion Santa Pola
The Museum of the Sea is currently hosting an exhibition featuring the esteemed photographer Ángel Fitur, sponsored by Casa Mediterráneo and the University of Alicante.
Entitled “Mare Lucidum: Prose and Verse of the Unfathomable Mediterranean,” the exhibition will commence on March 21 at 1pm in the Baluarte del Duque, accompanied by a talk by the author.
Mare Lucidum serves as a testament to the biological, artistic, and symbolic richness that the Mediterranean Sea still embodies, while also shedding light on the challenges it faces. In an era where scientific inquiry has transitioned from descriptive to practical applications, and where the humanities struggle against the weight of immediacy, Mare Lucidum invites viewers to rediscover fascination for its own sake and to engage in reflection for the joy of understanding.
Moreover, the exhibition presents a curated selection of photographs that have defined Ángel Fitur’s career over nearly three decades, reflecting his unwavering commitment to giving voice to a sea often overlooked and misunderstood.
Born in Alicante in 1973, Ángel Fitur is not only a photographer but also a seasoned photojournalist, professional diver, and naturalist specialising in marine environments since the late 1980s. His dedication to raising awareness of the natural, cultural, and economic significance of the sea permeates his life’s work, which has been featured in numerous esteemed publications worldwide, including The Guardian, New York Times, GEO Magazine, Smithsonian Magazine, and National Geographic Magazine.
The location is Castillo Fortaleza, 03130 Santa Pola, Alicante
You can discover more in Santa Pola Turismo.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.