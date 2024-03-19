Mare lucidum exhibition in Santa Pola

By Marina Lorente • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:19

Santa Pola castle / Credit: Estacion Santa Pola

The Museum of the Sea is currently hosting an exhibition featuring the esteemed photographer Ángel Fitur, sponsored by Casa Mediterráneo and the University of Alicante.

Entitled “Mare Lucidum: Prose and Verse of the Unfathomable Mediterranean,” the exhibition will commence on March 21 at 1pm in the Baluarte del Duque, accompanied by a talk by the author.

Mare Lucidum serves as a testament to the biological, artistic, and symbolic richness that the Mediterranean Sea still embodies, while also shedding light on the challenges it faces. In an era where scientific inquiry has transitioned from descriptive to practical applications, and where the humanities struggle against the weight of immediacy, Mare Lucidum invites viewers to rediscover fascination for its own sake and to engage in reflection for the joy of understanding.

Moreover, the exhibition presents a curated selection of photographs that have defined Ángel Fitur’s career over nearly three decades, reflecting his unwavering commitment to giving voice to a sea often overlooked and misunderstood.

The Artist

Born in Alicante in 1973, Ángel Fitur is not only a photographer but also a seasoned photojournalist, professional diver, and naturalist specialising in marine environments since the late 1980s. His dedication to raising awareness of the natural, cultural, and economic significance of the sea permeates his life’s work, which has been featured in numerous esteemed publications worldwide, including The Guardian, New York Times, GEO Magazine, Smithsonian Magazine, and National Geographic Magazine.

Plan your visit

The location is Castillo Fortaleza, 03130 Santa Pola, Alicante

You can discover more in Santa Pola Turismo.