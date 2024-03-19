Murcia: Investment destination

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:19
Murcia: Where Investment Opportunities Flourish
Image: carm
MURCIA launched the forum ‘Murcia Region, Investor Destination’, and announced the launch of an investment simulator to clear doubts for entrepreneurs regarding procedures and costs.
The President of the Murcia Region, Fernando López Miras, declared that Murcia is currently ‘one of Spain’s most attractive and reliable places to invest,’ with ‘infinite possibilities.’ He outlined five main advantages Murcia offers compared to other destinations: its ‘privileged location in the Mediterranean Arc,’ growing connectivity, favourable implementation costs for businesses, talent within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and its economic policies.
López Miras emphasised Murcia’s competitive advantages, such as industrial land prices being 58 per cent lower than the Spanish average, significantly lower office costs compared to Europe, and competitive logistics costs. Regarding economic policy, he noted Murcia’s move away from excessive regulation and bureaucracy, advocating for lower taxes while criticising the central government’s tax hikes.
Highlighting Murcia’s economic strength, López Miras praised strategic sectors such as agriculture technology, water management, renewable energy, and waste management. He noted the presence of 382 foreign companies, contributing to Murcia’s economic growth, ranking it third in economic performance, following Madrid and Valencia.
For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.