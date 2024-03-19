Murcia: Investment destination

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 12:19

Murcia: Where Investment Opportunities Flourish Image: carm

MURCIA launched the forum ‘Murcia Region, Investor Destination’, and announced the launch of an investment simulator to clear doubts for entrepreneurs regarding procedures and costs.

Advantages of Investing in Murcia

The President of the Murcia Region, Fernando López Miras, declared that Murcia is currently ‘one of Spain’s most attractive and reliable places to invest,’ with ‘infinite possibilities.’ He outlined five main advantages Murcia offers compared to other destinations: its ‘privileged location in the Mediterranean Arc,’ growing connectivity, favourable implementation costs for businesses, talent within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and its economic policies.

Unlocking Opportunities: Murcia’s Economic Landscape

López Miras emphasised Murcia’s competitive advantages, such as industrial land prices being 58 per cent lower than the Spanish average, significantly lower office costs compared to Europe, and competitive logistics costs. Regarding economic policy, he noted Murcia’s move away from excessive regulation and bureaucracy, advocating for lower taxes while criticising the central government’s tax hikes.

Charting Murcia’s Path to Economic Success

Highlighting Murcia’s economic strength, López Miras praised strategic sectors such as agriculture technology, water management, renewable energy, and waste management. He noted the presence of 382 foreign companies, contributing to Murcia’s economic growth, ranking it third in economic performance, following Madrid and Valencia.

