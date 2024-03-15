Murcia’s inflation eases: Prices inch lower

By Catherine McGeer •
Balancing Act: Murcia's Price Trends
CONSUMER prices continue to rise but at a slower pace. The year-on-year variation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Region of Murcia stood at 2.8 per cent in February this year, eight-tenths lower than in January. This decline can be attributed to the drop in electricity prices, housing, fuel, clothing, and footwear.
Data provided by the INE recently revealed that the region’s CPI for last month aligned with the national average, unlike January, when it was above it. February’s figure marks the lowest recorded in the community since July 2023. Monthly, inflation rose by 0.3 per cent, totaling a 0.7 per cent increase since the beginning of the year.
The housing category saw the largest price drop on a year-on-year basis, with a decrease of -1.6 per cent. Heating, lighting, and water saw a 7.3 per cent decline compared to February 2023, and fuel decreased by 1.8 per cent.
The highest price increase in the Region of Murcia compared to February of the previous year was in the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, rising by 4.9 per cent compared to February. The other two groups with the highest rate compared to the previous year are restaurants and hotels, marking a 4.9 per cent increase, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, which recorded a 4.1 per cent increase.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
