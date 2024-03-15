Spanish government’s budget extension threatens projects in Murcia Region

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 15:51

Budget extensions limit new projects Image: Shutterstock/ alexilena

THE extension of the 2023 State Budgets for the current year by the Spanish Government threatens to cause further delays in pending infrastructure and investment projects in the Region of Murcia.

Impact on Infrastructure Projects

This extension affects planned actions such as the Murcia North Arch and the third lanes of the A-7 and MU-30 motorway, between Santomera and Alhama de Murcia, and Alcantarilla-El Palmar, respectively. Additionally, the regeneration of Portmán Bay will have to wait another year.

Affected Highways and Regeneration Projects

These are not the only affected projects, as investments in various areas from different ministries will also be impacted. This includes the construction of new courthouses in Cartagena and Lorca, with the former awaiting land transfer from the City Council. Furthermore, commitments to excavations and heritage restorations in Murcia, Cartagena, and Lorca may face setbacks.

Limitations of Budget Extension

Ministries have a set budget to spend each year, but they can sometimes move money around for ongoing projects. However, the budget extension does not allow for the inclusion of new projects.

For more Costa Calida news click here