Spanish government’s budget extension threatens projects in Murcia Region

By Catherine McGeer
Published: 15 Mar 2024
Budget extensions limit new projects
THE extension of the 2023 State Budgets for the current year by the Spanish Government threatens to cause further delays in pending infrastructure and investment projects in the Region of Murcia.
This extension affects planned actions such as the Murcia North Arch and the third lanes of the A-7 and MU-30 motorway, between Santomera and Alhama de Murcia, and Alcantarilla-El Palmar, respectively. Additionally, the regeneration of Portmán Bay will have to wait another year.
These are not the only affected projects, as investments in various areas from different ministries will also be impacted. This includes the construction of new courthouses in Cartagena and Lorca, with the former awaiting land transfer from the City Council. Furthermore, commitments to excavations and heritage restorations in Murcia, Cartagena, and Lorca may face setbacks.
Ministries have a set budget to spend each year, but they can sometimes move money around for ongoing projects. However, the budget extension does not allow for the inclusion of new projects.
