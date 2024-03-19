Race to the top

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 13:16

The start of the hill climb Photo: Facebook / Subida Peñas Blancas

Estepona will host the traditional ‘Subida a Peñas Blancas’, a motor sport hill climb, on April 27 and 28, one of the most demanding and eagerly awaited motor racing events on the national scene.

This circuit, highly valued by drivers as it has the longest route on the national scene, with 7.5 kilometres, is included in the Provincial Motor Racing Championship of the Provincial Council of Malaga.

The Championship consists of 14 races with 600 participants from 20 teams. The races will be held from March to December and nine of them will count towards the Malaga Provincial Council Trophy.

The Championship is organised by the Provincial Council of Malaga in collaboration with the Andalucian Motorsport Federation and first took place in 2018, “because the province, being so mountainous, has unique roads and places for the development of motorsport”, said the Councillor of Sports, Juan Rosas.

Estepona Sports Councillor, Luis Miguel Gil, said the Subida a Peñas Blancas is important for the municipality, pointing out the, “tourist, social and economic attraction of this event and its impact on a municipality like Estepona, which has more than 180 sporting events a year”.