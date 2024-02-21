Scrap metal motor racing

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 21 Feb 2024 • 15:59

Racing in scrap metal Photos: Facebook / Chatarras Raid

On Saturday March 16, Castellar de La Frontera, near Sotogrande, will be the setting for the official start of Chatarras Raid, one of the craziest motor racing events on the European scene.

The race will feature 220 vehicles and teams from various countries and consists of 3,000 kilometres and six stages, from the town of Castellar de la Frontera to Marrakech, where it will finish on March 22.

In addition to the delivery by all the participating teams of 10 kilos of basic food products, the Food Bank Campos de Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Town Council of Castellar de la Frontera and Chatarras Raid, are setting up a special collection point where they invite all people who come to watch the event to collaborate with this charity initiative.

soliRALLYdad

“For us it is important to integrate charity into Chatarras Raid and contribute from this sport to support a good cause. We believe that this gives even more sense to the race, so we want to encourage everyone who wants to contribute their bit to join the ‘soliRALLYdad’ in the collection of food at the start ceremony”, said a spokesperson from Chatarras Raid.

“Any car of any make and model is welcome. The only rule is that cars and vans must be more than 15 years old, and SUVs more than 20 years old. The only thing that matters is to enjoy yourself and try to get to Marrakech in the craziest way possible”, said the organisers.

Chatarras Raid has experienced strong growth in recent years and is now one of the most popular events of its type in Europe. The fusion of sport, adventure and fun, as well as a philosophy based on the ‘scrap metal’concept, have managed to build a community that currently has thousands of followers all over the world on social networks.