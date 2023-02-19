By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 10:52

Record number of people depended on food banks in UK amid cost-of-living crises. Photo by HASPhotos Shutterstock.com

More people are dependent on food banks in the UK than ever before according to new research by Independent Food Aid Network

New figures from food banks in the UK state that a record number of people are now dependent on them as people in the country seek help during the cost-of-living crisis.

As per the Independent Food Aid Network (Ifan), 90 percent of food banks that were surveyed for the research reported a huge increase in demand starting between December 2022 and January 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year.

The research also suggested that over half of the 85 organisations that run a total of 154 foodbanks said that they would be forced to “cut support” or “ turn people away”, if the demand rises further.

Recent estimates by the Trussel Trust, which runs 1,300 food banks in the UK, this winter has been the busiest ever, as during November 2022 the banks were already at “breaking point”.

Ifan research also found that “food banks are struggling to meet record demand from people who are in work – including NHS staff and teachers”.

Over 80 percent of the food banks have reported a significant increase in the number of people for the first time, as many also report an increase in demand among “among pensioners and families with babies”.

“It’s very clear that people have been trying to muddle through the winter on credit and are now building up debts that will push people over the edge,” said Sabine Goodwin, Ifan coordinator, cited by the Guardian.

She also said that “there will be nowhere for people to turn” while calling the government´s approach of relying on charitable food aid as “unsustainable and unethical”.

Due to the ever-increasing workload, many food banks are also reporting burnout among their staff and volunteers.

“Staff are reporting burnout, heavy caseloads, and a constant stream of new referrals. We are coping, but the level of demand is relentless. Volunteers often feel that we can’t do enough for people”, said Judith Vickers, Lifeshare in Manchester.

As per reports, many of the people who are visiting the food banks are workers who have been part of strikes in the UK for pay hike.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.