Royal rumours from Russia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 21:03

King Charles III on March 19 Credit: The Royal Family, X

Russian media spread fake news about King Charles’ death without any proof from Buckingham Palace.

The false news began spreading on March 18, from Vedomosti’s Telegram channel, one of the most prominent newspapers in Russia. A photo of the King was posted alongside the title: “British King Charles III has died.”

Gazeta.Ru, a noted Russian website also posted on X: “King Charles III of Great Britain has died. This is reported by Buckingham Palace.”

The post was later edited, stating: “At the same time, nothing has been written about this in the official British media. Most likely, the information is fake.”

It remains unclear why the Russian Press targeted King Charles III and made such claims but they have been based only on the fact that Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024.

The British embassy in Moscow made a post on X: ‘Reports of the death of King Charles III of Great Britain are fake!’