Learning from their grandchildren

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 14:11

Grandparents learn about technology Photo: Wikimedia CC / Wavelength

Grandparents are taking lessons from their grandchildren to learn how to use technology, the use of computers and the potential of mobile phones.

The initiative is part of a project set up by the Liceo Scientifico Galileo Galilei of Ancona, in collaboration with pensioners’ unions which involves all the pupils of the fourth year. Among these, a group of students will run a workshop to bring grandparents (their own or others from the city) closer to technology.

The initiative consists of three meetings at the school and involves an intra-generational activity of tutoring adults and elderly people on the use of computers and smartphones. In particular, the 30 students involved will guide the grandparents in setting up an e-mail account, how to use videoconferencing, and teach them how to use certain apps of interest, such as Whatsapp, Facebook, apps for downloading audio books and music, or apps for commercial use.

“This is a way of bringing two generations even closer together and thus bridging a gap that should not exist”, said headmistress Alessandra Rucci. The meetings are open to all grandparents in Ancona, regardless of whether their grandchildren are enrolled at the school. “I would like to invite all grandparents to participate in this important initiative that brings generations together and is open to the entire community”, said Rucci.