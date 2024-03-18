Spanish Police launches English language course

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 17:18

Spanish and UK flags. Credit: Dmitrii Shirinkin/Shutterstock.com

In an innovative step, the National Police has introduced a new online English language course targeted at its officers.

On Monday, March 18, the launch ceremony of the first asynchronous English course was hosted by the Director General of the Police, Francisco Pardo.

He was joined by Jose Angel Gonzalez, the Deputy Operational Director, and Javier Nogueroles, head of the Training and Improvement Division.

This initiative aims to provide over 10,500 officers with access to language training, leveraging new technologies to decentralise education.

Expanding Language Skills Through Technology

The drive for language training has surged within the National Police, with a noticeable demand for English language skills at the A1 and A2 levels.

This surge has been particularly significant in the last five years, attributed partly to new training regulations. Responding to the increasing requests, the Language Centre was tasked with creating an online course to cater to the annual influx of language training requests.

Designed by the Language Centre’s faculty, in collaboration with external educators, this newly inaugurated course features a rich and engaging audio-visual design.

It comprises 10 units, each with six sections focused on grammatical content, concluding with a self-assessment test and a unit exam. The course culminates in a final 100-question examination.

Collaboration with Content Creators

In an effort to make learning more engaging, the National Police has partnered with popular social media content creators. These collaborators, known for their language teaching content on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, bring their expertise to enrich the training experience.

This approach not only diversifies the learning materials but also introduces real-life police scenarios requiring English communication, ranging from robbery reports to assisting non-Spanish speaking individuals on the street.

Learning tips and support

One of the course’s highlights is the ‘TIPS’ section, offering practical advice through videos and images. It draws on the experience of language instructors, providing do’s and don’ts for language acquisition, links to resources, and recommended learning methods.

This direct advice, coupled with access to the Language Centre for queries, offers officers a comprehensive support system in their language learning journey.

This initiative reflects the National Police’s commitment to enhancing its officers’ language proficiency, crucial for their daily interactions and international collaborations.

By using digital platforms and social media, the course aims to provide a flexible and dynamic learning environment for officers throughout Spain.