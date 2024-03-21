Fitness Walks in Torrevieja

By Marina Lorente • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 11:56

Happy people / Credit: Fitness Walks

FitnessWalk® is coming to Torrevieja, promising a delightful experience for all. The goal is to infuse every step with joy and positivity, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement and good vibes.

This event offers a perfect blend of walking and aerobic exercises designed to tone and invigorate your body and nervous system. Suitable for all fitness levels, our professional trainers lead workout stations tailored to accommodate individuals with varying needs and conditions.

Movement is life

FitnessWalk® advocates for the benefits of movement and a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise not only boosts energy levels but also combats depression, reduces stress, enhances sleep quality, and improves muscle tone and balance. Plus, it’s a fantastic way to socialise, and our event provides the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who are eager to jump, dance, and have a blast.

Join this special occasion to work out and explore the city in a whole new way. Whether you’re seeking solo time, quality moments with friends, or the chance to mingle with fellow fitness enthusiasts, don’t miss out on this unique exercise experience in a stunning setting.

For more information

You can find tickets for the cost of €10 in their website:

https://fitnesswalk.eu/es/prodotto/6-abril-torrevieja-paseo-maritimo/?fbclid=IwAR1ugWwUNd-lDZC1KlSdQyZ286Zq4H7K0babRKbJRZGtzJqxYscoMeDeZNA