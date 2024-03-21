Mallorca News in Brief

By Annette Christmas • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 7:43

Euroweekly, six regional editions

Road closures

EASTER processions are likely to cause road closures in town centres at dusk during Easter week. The different guilds will be wearing their distinctive hooded robes and marching to bands, except on Friday, when the march is silent.

Crucifixion scene

ON Good Friday, the crucifixion will be acted out live in many towns at 7:30 pm, such as Inca and Pollença, when an actor playing Christ will be lowered from the cross. In Palma the procession starts at 7 pm.

Women’s WorldSBK

PAKITA Ruiz has been selected to compete in first women’s motorcycling world championship. Five of the 22 participants are Spanish nationals. With 12 races in total, six of the stages will coincide with those of the WorldSBK superbike world championship.

Ensaimada fair

SANTANYÍ is hosting the Fair and Exhibition of the Ensaimada all day on Saturday, March 23, with activities for the whole family. Bakeries from all over Mallorca are participating and there will be traditional dancing in the afternoon.

Rare kite released

ON March 20, the Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment released a kite (Milvus milvus) into the Natural Park es Trenc – Salobrar, in campos. The bird had spent eight months recovering at the Consortium for the Recovery of Fauna of the Balearic Islands (COFIB).

€ 1 million euros

THE Serra de Tramuntana World Heritage consortium is offering grants for the recovery and care of Unesco landscape in the Tramuntana mountains, with up to 75 per cent of the costs paid in advance.