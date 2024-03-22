Ancient steps: Vélez Malaga’s Phoenician journey

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 17:17
A Journey Through Ancient History
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall
IN a bid to delve into the rich history of the Axarquía region, Velez Malaga proudly inaugurated the first-ever ‘Phoenician Route’ along the coastal stretch of Axarquia. This journey traces the footsteps of Phoenician settlements in the Axarquía, specifically within the towns of Vélez-Málaga and Algarrobo.
Led by Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez, in collaboration with Culture Councillor Alicia Ramírez and Algarrobo’s Mayor, the initiative began with visits to iconic landmarks like MUVEL, the Fortress, Toscano, Trayamar, and Mezquitilla.
The mayor emphasised the significance of reconnecting with the region’s ancient roots, marking this inaugural event as the beginning of a series to be continued throughout the year. The ‘Phoenician Route’ promises not only historical insights but also cultural enrichment, offering locals and visitors a chance to explore the fascinating legacy of Phoenician civilization embedded within the coastal landscapes of Axarquía.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.