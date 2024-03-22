Trending:

Ancient steps: Vélez Malaga’s Phoenician journey

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 17:17

A Journey Through Ancient History Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

IN a bid to delve into the rich history of the Axarquía region, Velez Malaga proudly inaugurated the first-ever ‘Phoenician Route’ along the coastal stretch of Axarquia. This journey traces the footsteps of Phoenician settlements in the Axarquía, specifically within the towns of Vélez-Málaga and Algarrobo.

Inauguration of the ‘Phoenician Route’

Led by Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez, in collaboration with Culture Councillor Alicia Ramírez and Algarrobo’s Mayor, the initiative began with visits to iconic landmarks like MUVEL, the Fortress, Toscano, Trayamar, and Mezquitilla.

Continuing the Journey: Events Ahead

The mayor emphasised the significance of reconnecting with the region’s ancient roots, marking this inaugural event as the beginning of a series to be continued throughout the year. The ‘Phoenician Route’ promises not only historical insights but also cultural enrichment, offering locals and visitors a chance to explore the fascinating legacy of Phoenician civilization embedded within the coastal landscapes of Axarquía.

