Heavy metal in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 16:20

Photo: Facebook / Los Bastardos

Relive timeless hits of Iron Maiden performed by Ancient Mariners on Friday March 29 at Louie Louie in Estepona.

From classics like ‘The Trooper’ and ‘The Evil That Men Do’ to anthems like ‘Fear of the Dark‘ and ‘The Number of the Beast’, you’re in for a night full of energy and metal nostalgia.

A live performance by ‘Ancient Mariners’ with a full repertoire of Iron Maiden’s greatest hits in an atmosphere charged with the unique energy of heavy metal and the opportunity to enjoy with friends and meet other fans of the band.

But that’s not all as it is going to be a night of pure rock and wild energy with Los Bastardos: Motörhead tribute. If you are a true hard rock lover, you can’t miss hearing Motörhead’s hits played live.

Los Bastardos are coming to pay tribute to one of rock’s most legendary bands. From ‘Ace of Spades‘ to ‘Overkill’, get ready for a journey full of powerful riffs, incredible guitar solos and Lemmy’s unmistakable attitude.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this unique experience. Come with your friends, get out your leather jacket and join Louie Louie for a night of authentic rock ‘n’ roll with the legendary music of Iron Maiden and Motörhead.

Buy your tickets now and secure your place on this epic journey from entradium.com or tomaticket.es for €10 in advance or €12 on the night.