NO climbing in Cabo de Gata

People have been fined for climbing the fossil dune at Los Escullos de Cabo de Gata: ten fines were issued in 2023. Many do it for a nice photo, without considering the risk or damage to the natural heritage.
This continues to be a problem in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, especially at Los Escullos. The famous rock there is continuously climbed by bathers and visitors, unaware of the damage they cause.
The Junta de Andalucía opened ten sanctioning procedures in 2023 for climbing the fossil dune of Los Escullos. Climbing is prohibited by law, and fines can range from €600 to €60,000 euros due to the serious threat it poses to the geological landscape.
Trampling and movement cause erosion, destroying the unique features of the dune. The fragile nature of the formation makes climbing dangerous, with risks of falling and causing damage or injury.
The Andalusian government is working on protection measures for the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, including the preservation of the Monsul dune and Los Escullos fossil dune. While there were talks of fencing the area, the government is considering alternative protection methods.
