Easter in marzipan

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 8:49

Traditional Simnel Cake Credit: Conall, Pexels

Marzipan has been used across Europe since the 16th century, especially during the festive seasons. Easter is no exception.

Made from almonds, sugar and honey, marzipan is easily transformed for decoration of confectionery food and often becomes a tasty symbol of festivity.

Although Germany is renowned for its marzipan produce, Spain’s province, Toledo, is also famous for its authentic marzipan sweets.

In Norway, too, there is a marzipan fever; almost all Easter candy has marzipan in it and it is estimated that each year, Norwegians eat 23 million Easter figurines.

Similarly, in Italy, most often served in candy boxes, marzipan is known to be popular amongst the upper class and offered as a treat during celebrations.

If you’re working up an Easter menu, consider the traditional Simnel Cake, which has been in fashion since the Tudor times.

This fruit cake is decorated by 11 marzipan balls which represent the Christian apostles.

If you’re cooking for vegans, you can easily substitute eggs with marzipan figurines and create a cashew marzipan Easter egg plate.

There are countless options for making marzipan chocolates, including orange, mint and vanilla flavours, crafted in shapes of Easter bunnies.

Celebrate Easter with a sweet flavour.