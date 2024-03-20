Ancient Tombs Unearthed in Germany

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 20 Mar 2024 • 9:49

State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt/ Credit: Oliver Dietrich

During the construction of an Intel plant in Germany, archaeologists unearthed two monumental barrows dating back 6,000 years near Eulenberg, close to Magdeburg.

These excavations, conducted by the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt, revealed significant artifacts shedding light on ancient customs and rituals.

The barrows, originating from the late Neolithic period, contained wooden burial chambers with multiple interments, offering a rare glimpse into burial practices of that era. What’s particularly fascinating is the enduring significance of the area to ancient communities over millennia, evidenced by its later use as a corridor for processions and religious rites.

Amazing discovery

Furthermore, the discovery of mounds from other cultures like the spherical amphora culture and corded pottery culture in the vicinity illustrates the area’s evolutionary development through different cultural stages. These findings yield invaluable insights into the traditions and lifestyles of ancient societies.

Despite Intel’s impending construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities, efforts to safeguard and document the site’s archaeological heritage take precedence. The State Administration for the Protection of Monuments and Archaeology aims to conclude the excavation by the end of April, ensuring the preservation of the site’s historical significance amidst development.