By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 14:40

Costa del Sol top for culture Photo: Wikimedia CC / Maksym Abramov

The Costa del Sol is one of the top international hotspots for those looking to immerse themselves in cultural experiences, according to analysis from Travellyze, the cloud-based tourism analytics tool. This conclusion is based on extensive data collection from surveys conducted in the German, Nordic and UK markets.

In the general information on the profile of the cultural traveller, a prevalence of women stands out in the Nordic countries and the United Kingdom, while in Germany there is a higher percentage of men. In terms of age distribution, some diversity is observed, focusing on the 45-54 age group in the Nordic countries and the 55-64 age group in Germany and the UK.

Inspiration factors include family, friends and search engines, with review websites playing a significant role in the UK. Travel budgets range between €1,000 and €3,000 in all three markets. The importance of historical and cultural experiences is rated as important in the Nordic countries and Germany, while in the UK the importance of cleanliness and safety is considered more important.

“The Costa del Sol remains a competitive and growing option, particularly for travellers from the UK and Germany. We want to continue to offer high value experiences to cultural travellers, even more so in markets as relevant to us as the British, German and Nordic countries,” said Esperanza González, CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol.