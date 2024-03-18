Renovating Marbella’s heritage

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 9:51

Renovation of the Trapiche del Prado Photo: Marbella City Council

The renovation of the Trapiche del Prado, one of the most important buildings of Marbella’s historical heritage, will be completed before the end of the year.

Marbella Town Hall will finish the refurbishment work on the Trapiche de Guadaiza to turn it into an interpretation centre. The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the works, which the residents of Marbella will be able to enjoy from 2025 as, “a cultural meeting place that will have a museum, where the origin of this old sugar factory will be explained, different multipurpose rooms, a reading area and a library”.

The renovation, which is being carried out with an investment of almost €6 million, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as it is a building listed as BIC (Bien de Interés Cultural) is being carried out, “in a meticulous way, room by room, with the team working with archaeologists and restorers who are examining element by element to recover hidden elements”, said the Mayor.