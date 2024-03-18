Renovating Marbella’s heritage

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 9:51
Renovation of the Trapiche del Prado
Photo: Marbella City Council
The renovation of the Trapiche del Prado, one of the most important buildings of Marbella’s historical heritage, will be completed before the end of the year.
Marbella Town Hall will finish the refurbishment work on the Trapiche de Guadaiza to turn it into an interpretation centre. The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the works, which the residents of Marbella will be able to enjoy from 2025 as, “a cultural meeting place that will have a museum, where the origin of this old sugar factory will be explained, different multipurpose rooms, a reading area and a library”.
The renovation, which is being carried out with an investment of almost €6 million, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as it is a building listed as BIC (Bien de Interés Cultural) is being carried out, “in a meticulous way, room by room, with the team working with archaeologists and restorers who are examining element by element to recover hidden elements”, said the Mayor.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.