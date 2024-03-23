Join Axarquia’s compassionate crew: Volunteer

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 8:08
Be the Change: Volunteer Today
Image: Shutterstock/ Ground Picture
ARE you looking for a meaningful way to spend your spare time? The Vélez-Málaga branch of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) is on the lookout for enthusiastic volunteers to join their English-speaking group. Covering the entirety of the Axarquia region, volunteers play a vital role in various community services.
Tasks include accompanying individuals to medical appointments, arranging the loan of mobility aids, providing support during Social Services appointments, and assisting vulnerable members of the community with tasks like shopping and visits.
Additionally, the organisation is seeking a Volunteer Coordinator. This role requires a valid driver’s license and a good grasp of Spanish.
If you’re interested in making a difference, please reach out via email to axarquiasocial@cruzroja.es for further details. Your help could be the lifeline someone desperately needs. Join us in spreading kindness and support throughout the community!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
