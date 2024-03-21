Vélez-Málaga wild park vision progresses

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 9:00

A Sustainable Vision for Vélez-Málaga Image: Shutterstock/ alessandro guerriero

VELEZ-Málaga authorities are diving into the details of a proposed Park Project for Torre del Mar and Almayate, presented by GENA-Ecologists in Action. The project, supported by the Vélez Society of Friends of Culture and the Axarquía Climate Emergency Group, has gained traction through media coverage, social media, and various activities like rallies and signature collections.

Overview of the Park Proposal

Initially introduced on February 18, 2024, at the Torre del Mar Town Hall, the project underwent a detailed discussion on March 11 with Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez and other local officials in Vélez-Málaga.

The initiative’s primary aim is to establish a forested area resembling a wild, natural woodland in non-urban land between the levees of the Vélez River delta, near Torre del Mar and Almayate. This envisioned space will incorporate diverse habitats, footpaths, and bird and reptile observation points, along with a collection of native and climate-resilient exotic trees. Additionally, the plan includes dune regeneration along the coast.

Vision for Biodiversity and Climate Resilience

GENA asserts that besides mitigating climate change effects by cooling temperatures, the project would enhance biodiversity and safeguard the protected wetlands at the Vélez River mouth.

During the meeting, Mayor Lupiáñez and council members expressed keen interest in initiating a positive dialogue with the ecologists. They agreed to conduct an extensive study of the project’s viability.

