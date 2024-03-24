Scandinavian Heaven in Fuengirola

By EWN • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 17:02

Tony Rudebo had a marked path: to continue his family legacy running a nordic shop. His Spanish mum and Swedish father had the dream to open a shop where to find Scandinavian delicacies like Surströmming (herrings), candies or traditional Scandinavian bread.

Casa Nordica with 20 years of history has become a reliable place to go between Scandinavian expats living in the area. Although Spanish customers visit the shop quite often to find the best meatballs and sausages. Strategically positioned near the weekly local market, it offers a convenient stop for all grocery needs.

The shop has turned into a special gem among Scandinavian niche. Casa Nordica success comes down to its familiar approach, the care to its customers, and the reasonable prices. They restock the shop with the latest and most iconic products in the market. Now that Easter approaches the shop is full of special Easter eggs stuffed with candy, other sweets and a special beverage called påskmust.

Tony is confident about the business, and although things are steady and working well he assures that he is not planning to open other shops. He prefers to keep the family business on a small scale to maintain Casa Nordica’s intimate charm and focus on customer satisfaction. After all, Casa Nordica has become a cosy place, a small corner of town to be called home by many Scandinavians.

Indeed, Casa Nordica is the perfect destination to explore, savour, and indulge in Scandinavian delicacies. It’s a place where you can lose yourself and discover delightful treasures for you and your family.

Calle San Isidro Labrador, 3, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga

Monday to Friday 10.00-19.00

Saturday 10.00-15.00

Sunday closed

https://www.casanordica.eu/

