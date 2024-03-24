Untold battles – Dutch voyagers

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 15:43
Boats in the sea, image of the past
Credit: Taha Balta, Pexels
A project at the Dutch National Archives launched on March 21, releasing the untold stories of 2,150 Dutch fighters of the Nazi regime.
They call themselves Engelandvaarders (English Voyagers); the hundreds of men and women from the Netherlands who undertook demanding, lengthy journeys to reach Britain and join the Nazi opposition.
Many travelled over water, crossing the North Sea, and some took the routes through Sweden; not everyone made it, but each traveller marked a historic effort to end the Second World War.
Approximately 300 men and 75 of the English Voyagers were Jewish and faced life-changing and tragic circumstances, as they fought for freedom.
“What these people did was true resistance and they were considered the heroes of their time,” said the English Voyagers project´s leader, Pepijn Lucker.
The project was established in collaboration with the National Holocaust Museum to honour the Dutch people who escaped the country during the Second World War to become secret agents for the British Special Operations, dedicating their lives to the pursuit of democracy.
Visit the National Archives to find out more https://www.nationaalarchief.nl/
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.