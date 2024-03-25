Enjoy free activities during Spain’s Holy Week

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 18:52

Ariel view of Granada. Credit: David Ionut/Shutterstock.com

Are you seeking for something beyond traditional religious festivities this Holy Week?

Spain’s Holy Week is much more than a celebration of its rich religious heritage. It’s also an opportunity for both locals and tourists to delve into a variety of cultural experiences across the nation, free of charge.

Granada: Alhambra Museum

While there is a charge to visit the palace itself, the museum offers free entry. Its layout spans seven rooms, each showcasing the richness of Hispanic-Muslim culture and artistic heritage.

Established in 1870, by 1994, it came under the governance of the Alhambra and Generalife Trust. This cultural gem forms a perfect complement to the city of Granada’s Holy Week festivities, which are steeped in processions and religious customs.

Additionally, guests can enjoy complimentary access to several other cultural sites including the Federico Garcia Lorca Centre, the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Casa de los Tiros.

Barcelona’s operatic evenings

Every Saturday during March and April, the Eurostars Grand Marina Hotel in Barcelona hosts live opera performances at 8:30 pm. These can be paired with a snack and drink or extended to include dinner, offering a unique way to spend an evening.

Valencia’s historical excursions

Valencia offers guided tours through its historic landmarks and museums with free entry on Sundays and holidays. Highlights include the ‘La Valencia que fue’ photographic exhibition, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the city’s past from the late ’50s to the late ’80s.

Madrid variations

The Madrid City Council has crafted two unique guides, inviting explorers to visit the filming locations of iconic TV series. These routes, named ‘A Madrid out of series’ and ‘Madrid through the series’, cover a host of sites from parks to historic squares.

Museums such as the Contemporary Art Museum, the History Museum and the San Isidro Museum open their doors for free, alongside the Spanish Theatre which is the oldest in Europe’s oldest, founded in 1583.

Diverse activities across other cities

In Toledo, eight museums open for free, such as El Greco, Moro, the Army in the Alcazar or Santa Cruz, among others.

Bilbao celebrates Basque culture with the participation of 308 restaurants, bars, shops and specialised stores in the Basque Bilbao Fest with a total of 175 activities.

Salamanca allows free access to the Cathedral towers on Sunday afternoons, and Huelva introduces a ‘Historical route of Holy Week. Brothers’ Roots’ for a deep dive into its heritage.

This varied array of activities provides a rich tapestry of cultural experiences, proving there’s much more to Spain’s Holy Week than just processions and ceremonies. It’s a time to celebrate the country’s historical and artistic wealth, free of charge and open to all.