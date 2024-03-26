By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 14:18

Barcelona raises Tourist Tax: Prioritising quality tourism. Image: Barcelona.cat / Facebook.

Starting from April 1st, Barcelona will be raising its tourist tax to better manage tourism and prioritise quality over quantity.

This tax was first introduced in 2012 to encourage more sustainable tourism and address the challenges of too many tourists.

Under the new rules, visitors to Barcelona will pay both a regional tourist tax and a city surcharge.

The regional tax depends on the type of accommodation, ranging from €1.70 to €3.50 per night. Cruise passengers will also pay between €2 to €3.

The city tax, applicable for up to seven nights, will increase from €2.75 to €3.25 per night starting in April 2024.

This means an extra €0.50 per night, adding to the total cost of accommodation.

For example, guests staying in five-star hotels will pay €6.75 per night, totalling €47.25 for a week.

Rental guests will pay €5.50 per night or €38.50 for a week. Cruise passengers will pay €6.25.

These measures aim to encourage higher-quality tourism and reduce the strain on Barcelona’s infrastructure and environment.

The increased revenue from the tourist tax will fund important projects like road improvements, bus services, and escalator installations to enhance the city’s appeal and functionality.

Barcelona’s approach aligns with a broader strategy for sustainable tourism.

Other Spanish destinations like the Balearic Islands have similar measures in place to protect their natural heritage.

However, Valencia’s plan for a tourist tax was scrapped after the 2023 elections.