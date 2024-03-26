By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 15:57

Getting lost for charity Photo: Shutterstock / Mostovyi Sergii Igorevich

On a Sunday morning 24 people plus 2 dogs assembled at Olé’s restaurant in La Cala de Mijas for the first La Cala de Mijas Lions Car Treasure Hunt.

The participants were sent on their way with directions and questions that would hopefully lead them to the halfway stop in Alhaurin de la Torre. After many wrong turns and near arguments in the cars, they all arrived at the half way stop for a well-deserved drink and food.

The afternoon route was a little shorter and perhaps easier, although some still managed to get lost but eventually found their way to the finish. After a well earned drink the presentations took place along with a raffle.

With just 13 points separating the teams, the organiser, Graham Rutland, presented losers certificates and wooden spoons to the last place team and the winners were presented with the La Cala de Mijas Lions Car Treasure Hunt Cup, winners’ certificates and a small gift.

This very enjoyable and successful event raised €410 for the Lions funds. Lions President, Brenda Meredith thanked Graham for organising the event and is looking forward to the next one. For information of future Lions future events, visit their Charity Shops in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala de Mijas or their website at www.lacalalions.org.