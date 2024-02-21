By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 14:17
Find the treasure
Photo: KFP
La Cala Lions have organised a Car Treasure Hunt on Sunday March 24. It’s a leisurely drive through the Spanish countryside for just €10 per person (with a halfway pit-stop where drinks and food are available).
There can only be a maximum of 12 cars so, get your tickets from the Charity Shop as booking closes on March 17. Report for the start at 11am and the event starts and ends at Olé’s Restaurant in La Cala de Mijas. Please drive carefully, respect other road users This is not a race so drive slowly!
La Cala Lions Club was formed 26 years ago and has since then, worked tirelessly to help the less fortunate locally: feeding families, supporting children needing specialised medical care, paying for equipment to enable children to enjoy many sports played locally, funding educational aids for schools, helping to feed the homeless, animal shelters, and many more associations and charities.
Members are able to serve others through the public’s generosity, supporting their social activities and charity shop. Tickets are available now for this great event with proceeds going to a worthy cause.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
