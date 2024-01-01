A New Boutique-Style Charity Shop Opens in Sabinillas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 10:29

New charity shop Photos: Collective Calling

In a heartwarming expansion of community outreach, Collective Calling has announced the grand opening of its 2nd charity shop, “Collective Calling Tienda Solidaria,” nestled in the vibrant town of Sabinillas. Following the success of their 1st shop in San Pedro de Alcantara, which opened its doors 2 years ago, this new venture is poised to bring quality and affordability to charitable giving.

What sets Collective Calling Tienda Solidaria apart is its unique approach to charity retail. The shop boasts a boutique-style layout, showcasing an array of excellent-quality clothing at fantastically low charity prices. This distinctive touch creates a welcoming shopping experience, where customers can discover hidden treasures while supporting a noble cause.

Collective Calling encourages the community to be a part of this initiative by donating gently used clothes, shoes, homeware, kids’ toys, jewellery, and furniture items. Your contributions will not only find new homes but will also contribute to the ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

For those in Sabinillas, the shop’s opening hours are from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm. The address is Edf El Mero, Calle Octavia Paz, San Luis de Sabinillas. To arrange donations or inquire further, please contact Carol via WhatsApp at 671556612 for Sabinillas or Gemma at 711006961 for San Pedro.

Join them in celebrating the spirit of giving and community at Collective Calling Tienda Solidaria. Together, you can make a difference, one affordable and high-quality purchase at a time.