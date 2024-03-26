By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 12:54

High-flying thrills: Europe's highest Tibetan Bridge unveiled in Italy. Image: Umbria Tourism / Facebook.

Europe’s newest attraction, the highest Tibetan bridge on the continent, has opened in Umbria, Italy.

This impressive bridge hangs 175 metres above the rugged landscape, connecting the villages of Sellano and Montesanto across a valley with serene lakes.

Designed for thrill-seekers and adventurers, the bridge spans 517.5 metres and features 1,023 steps, some with gaps to add excitement.

A leisurely walk across takes about 30 to 45 minutes, but it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Visitors need courage and a lack of fear of heights.

Safety harnesses are provided and attached to a secure rail along the bridge.

To access the bridge, visitors must be at least 120 centimetres tall, in good mental and physical health, and free from altitude-related issues.

Open year-round, the bridge offers stunning views in all seasons.

Tickets cost €25 and can be bought online at visitsellano.skiperformance.com, with options to choose preferred time slots.

Visitors can combine the bridge experience with a circular trek starting from Lake Vigi.

This route passes by Cascate delle Rote, through the medieval charm of Montesanto, and ends in Sellano via the iconic Tibetan bridge.