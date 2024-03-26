Photo competition for new calendar in Vera

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 11:15
Your change to win €50 and show off your talent.
Credit: Josh Sorenson
Vera is offering a prize of €50 for the best photos of the town to create a calendar for 2025. Anyone aged 16 or over can enter, whether they live in Vera or not. Each person can submit up to 3 original photos, and one will be chosen per participant.
You can take pictures of various things in Vera, like the beaches, sports activities, family fun, local food, slow-paced life, historical sites, and traditional festivals such as the Vera Fair, Semana Santa, or Christmas.
The photos must be in colour and not edited by AI, and they shouldn’t have logos or trademarks. They should also be new and not have won any other contests.
The fourteen best photos will each win 50 euros and be used in the town’s calendar. All submitted photos will be displayed in an exhibition, giving credit to the photographers.
To enter, send your photos to info@destinovera.com by October 31, 2024. The Vera calendar is shown at the FITUR tourism fair in Madrid, reaching people from all over the world.
If you love photography and think you can capture Vera’s beauty, this contest is for you. It’s a great chance to show off your skills and contribute to showcasing Vera through photography.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
