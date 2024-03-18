Moors and Christians photo competition results

By Julian Philips • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:18

The winners and attendees of the award ceremony CREDIT: Mojacar Town Hall

The General Association of Moors and Christians of Mojacar, known as Al-Mosaquer, recently held their third Photography Contest.

Out of the 275 entries submitted, winners were chosen across six categories. The awards ceremony took place at the Mojacar town hall, attended by Emilio Egea, of the Al-Mosaquer General Association, a few representatives also from the association, and Rosa María Cano, a councillor from the Mojacar City Council.

Emilio Egea expressed gratitude to all attendees and commended the winners for their outstanding work. He emphasised the challenge faced by the jury in selecting the best from amongst all of the high-quality submissions.

Egea also highlighted the Association’s commitment to showcasing the beauty of these festivals, an integral part of Andalusian culture, through photography.

6 prizes over various categories

Six prizes were awarded across different categories. Christopher Hart won in the Moorish photography category, Carmelo Fragua Benavente in the Christian photography category, and Mayte Scheyvaerts in the young person category. Austricliniano Arribas González won the black and white category, while Jesús Cañadas won in the free photography category. Christopher Hart’s photograph also earned the overall best photo prize.

Rosa María Cano, representing the City Council, congratulated all winners and praised the Al-Mosaquer association for their dedication in organising the festival. She acknowledged their efforts in improving the festival year after year, making it one of the most significant events in the region.

Winners received cash prizes, photographic materials, and their works will be displayed in a collective exhibition. This exhibition not only showcases the winning entries but also illustrates the festival’s evolution over the years, highlighting its importance in the community.

Looking ahead, the Association is already planning for the next project and preparations are underway for the upcoming Moors and Christians 2024 festivities, scheduled for June 14 to 16.