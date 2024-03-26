Significant water savings in Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 18:30
Saving Water, Securing the Future
Image: Shutterstock/ Andrei Armiagov
THE Axarquía region, one of the hardest hit by drought, celebrates a significant achievement in water conservation efforts. Between July 2023 and February 2024, the area saved a substantial 2.2 cubic hectometres of water, equivalent to a staggering 880 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This accomplishment comes amidst a heightened awareness of the drought emergency, prompting towns and residents to take action.
The decrease in water consumption, from 16.2 to 14.4 cubic hectometres between 2022 and 2023, reflects the concerted efforts of local governments and residents. Daniel Cívico, CEO of Axaragua, the public water utility serving 14 towns, emphasised the ongoing need for water conservation.
In light of World Water Day, Axaragua has launched awareness campaigns targeting both the general population and local athletes. These campaigns aim to educate on household water-saving techniques and encourage responsible water usage.
Jorge Martín, president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía and Axaragua, stressed the importance of continued responsibility and commitment to water conservation. Collaboration with regional authorities on desalination projects and preparation for emergency water supply measures further highlights the region’s dedication to securing its water resources for the future.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.