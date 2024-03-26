Significant water savings in Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 18:30

Saving Water, Securing the Future Image: Shutterstock/ Andrei Armiagov

THE Axarquía region, one of the hardest hit by drought, celebrates a significant achievement in water conservation efforts. Between July 2023 and February 2024, the area saved a substantial 2.2 cubic hectometres of water, equivalent to a staggering 880 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This accomplishment comes amidst a heightened awareness of the drought emergency, prompting towns and residents to take action.

Saving Water: Axarquía’s Remarkable Achievement

The decrease in water consumption, from 16.2 to 14.4 cubic hectometres between 2022 and 2023, reflects the concerted efforts of local governments and residents. Daniel Cívico, CEO of Axaragua, the public water utility serving 14 towns, emphasised the ongoing need for water conservation.

A Drop in the Drought: Axarquía’s Water-Saving Efforts

In light of World Water Day, Axaragua has launched awareness campaigns targeting both the general population and local athletes. These campaigns aim to educate on household water-saving techniques and encourage responsible water usage.

Celebrating Success: Axarquía’s Water Conservation Journey

Jorge Martín, president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía and Axaragua, stressed the importance of continued responsibility and commitment to water conservation. Collaboration with regional authorities on desalination projects and preparation for emergency water supply measures further highlights the region’s dedication to securing its water resources for the future.

For more Axarquia news click here