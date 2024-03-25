Coastal connectivity: Axarquía’s transportation boost

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Driving Progress: Addressing Coastal Congestion Image: Shutterstock/ Markus Mainka

THE unanimous approval of two motions by the La Mancomunidad Axarquía Costa del Sol signals a significant step towards enhancing mobility in the region. Firstly, the completion of the Caleta de Vélez junction and the construction of a new junction on the A-7 motorway passing through Benajarafe and El Morche. Secondly, the initiative for the Andalucian Mediterranean train from Nerja to Algeciras.

Enhancing Regional Connectivity

Jorge Martín, the President of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía, expressed concerns over the lack of railway services and traffic issues along the Mediterranean motorway in the eastern province zone. Martín emphasised the necessity for support from the Spanish Government to address connectivity challenges, suggesting the exploration of various funding avenues including European funds or public-private partnerships. They are also pushing for an improved budget to invest in better roads.

Community’s Urgent Needs

Additionally, they have reached out to the Spanish Government to initiate a design and construction project for a new junction on the A-7 motorway, granting access to Benajarafe and El Morche. This request takes into account the rising population and demographic shifts in coastal regions, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced traffic management along the region’s primary route.

