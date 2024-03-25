Coastal connectivity: Axarquía’s transportation boost

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 14:14
Driving Progress: Addressing Coastal Congestion
Image: Shutterstock/ Markus Mainka
THE unanimous approval of two motions by the La Mancomunidad Axarquía Costa del Sol signals a significant step towards enhancing mobility in the region. Firstly, the completion of the Caleta de Vélez junction and the construction of a new junction on the A-7 motorway passing through Benajarafe and El Morche. Secondly, the initiative for the Andalucian Mediterranean train from Nerja to Algeciras.
Jorge Martín, the President of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Axarquía, expressed concerns over the lack of railway services and traffic issues along the Mediterranean motorway in the eastern province zone. Martín emphasised the necessity for support from the Spanish Government to address connectivity challenges, suggesting the exploration of various funding avenues including European funds or public-private partnerships. They are also pushing for an improved budget to invest in better roads.
Additionally, they have reached out to the Spanish Government to initiate a design and construction project for a new junction on the A-7 motorway, granting access to Benajarafe and El Morche. This request takes into account the rising population and demographic shifts in coastal regions, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced traffic management along the region’s primary route.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.