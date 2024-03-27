Most advanced AI web portal in Spain

By Julian Phillips • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 10:11

The most advanced AI portal now online Credit: Diputacion de Almeria

The ‘Costa de Almería’ has launched a new website boasting the most advanced artificial intelligence technology in Spain.

Fernando Gimenez, the vice president, and provincial deputy overseeing tourism, unveiled this ground-breaking digital tool. It’s a significant step forward for ‘Costa de Almería’, putting it at the forefront of AI use in the country.

The Provincial Tourism Service has launched the new web portal that boasts the most sophisticated AI in Spain for providing tourist information. At its core is a chat-bot capable of creating personalised travel plans for visitors. This chat-bot is so smart that it can interact with users and respond to their inquiries effectively.

Gimenez is enthusiastic about the potential of this new website and believes it will significantly enhance the tourism experience for both visitors and locals alike. He’s confident it will become Spain’s premier tourism website that can communicate in 50 different languages, catering to a diverse audience.

Unparalleled AI technology in Spain

The website is unparalleled in depth, precision, and responsiveness and could be poised to become a national benchmark for integrating advanced AI technology, enabling tailored travel plans, routes, and itineraries.

The new Costa de Almería website aims to provide a comprehensive and dynamic platform for an enhanced tourist experience. It adapts to the individual needs of each visitor, offering interactive tools, detailed information, and customisation options to facilitate trip planning. The site is continually evolving, with daily updates to enrich the user experience.

Designed with a modern and user-friendly approach, the website caters to the needs of contemporary travellers who rely heavily on mobile devices for trip planning. Gabriel Torres from Karma Estudio demonstrated the website’s powerful search engine, which serves as a virtual tour guide for users. The website, available at almeriaturismo.com, serves as an invaluable resource for both national and international tourists, showcasing the diverse attractions of Costa de Almería.