Spain’s DGT To Install Radars Using Artificial Intelligence Capable Of Detecting Multiple Motoring Offences

By Chris King • 10 September 2023 • 21:07

Image of speed control sign in Spain. Credit: Twitter@DGTes

SPAIN’S General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) intends to install radars incorporating Artificial Intelligence in an effort to reduce the accident rate figures on the Spanish road network.

The objective of this latest scheme is to help raise awareness among drivers in Spain to help them avoid committing motoring offences such as speeding, using a mobile phone, or running a red light.

There are currently more than 2,000 speed cameras distributed throughout Spain. They include fixed, mobile and section speed cameras, to which must be added the infrared cameras that are now being installed in traffic lights.

In view of the fact that the vast majority of accidents occur when infractions against Road Safety are committed, the DGT reportedly wants to install these intelligent controllers on the roads as soon as possible, according to 20minutos.es.

How do these new radars work?

Thanks to AI, these new devices are allegedly capable of detecting violations in up to six lanes of a high-capacity road with the help of their video surveillance cameras, which are powered by solar energy

A similar system, which has already been put into operation in the United Kingdom, is already bearing fruit in its first tests. In the first three days of operation, the devices generated more than 300 fines.

These radars not only control the speed of vehicles but can also detect whether the car’s occupants are wearing their seat belts.

Also, they can spot if a driver has a mobile phone in their hand or even whether the vehicle exceeds the maximum number of seats allowed. In addition, they are capable of operating both at night and during the day.

How many offences can they detect at once?

As a result of the video surveillance cameras that these radars use, they are capable of detecting numerous infractions that the specific vehicle commits at any one time.

At the same time, they will also be able to fine a motorist for not having a valid ITV since they will have direct access to the database of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), according to 20minutos.es.