WEGO! in Torrevieja

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 27 Mar 2024 • 18:13

Activity / Credit: WEGO!

WEGO! arrives to Torrevieja to offer you a fantastic fitness experience at night.

Another fitness event is happening in Torrevieja, solidifying its reputation as a destination for fitness enthusiasts. The city council remains committed to promoting healthy habits, encouraging citizens to embrace physical activity. This event offers walking exercises suitable for all fitness levels, aimed at toning and energising the body and nervous system.

Recent research from Brunel University indicates that listening to music while exercising can enhance endurance by up to 15 per cent. Leveraging their extensive experience, the organisers create a dynamic and stimulating environment using innovative tools to boost energy levels and motivation.

Exercise can be fun

Through a headphone system and wireless broadcasting technology, the Trainers provide cues and music to transform the atmosphere during events while also contributing to noise pollution reduction. At WeGo! Ecofitness, they believe fitness should be enjoyable. Their events offer a unique and exciting experience, allowing participants to connect with the environment as they walk, dance, tone up, and have fun.

The organisers take pride in providing an environmentally friendly fitness experience that’s unparalleled. Join them for a silent fitness party at WEGO! Eco-fitness and experience a unique sound in magical places while connecting with nature.

The event will start at Parque Doña Sinforosa en Torrevieja on Saturday April 13 from 8pm to 9pm.

To get your tickets click here.